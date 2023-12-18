Finland / International relations / Philippines

Putin warns of problems with Finland after NATO Membership

In an interview published yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of ‘problems’ with the neighbouring country Finland, after it joined NATO earlier this year. The story has reached the Philippines, as Manila Standard also reports the news.

Putin said Moscow will create a new military district in the North-West Russia, close to Finland, in a response to the new membership.

“They (the West) dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones in the mid-20th century, have long been solved,” Putin told a TV reporter.

“There were no problems there. Now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad military district and concentrate a certain amount of military units there.”

