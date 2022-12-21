General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian tourist was left by cab driver at petrol station in Thailand

Photo by The Thaiger.

A Norwegian tourist, helped by a Thai woman, reported a case to police officers that he was left by a cab driver who he hired to take him from Trat province to Bangkok yesterday, 20 December 2022 at a petrol station in Chon Buri.

The driver drove off with the tourist’s passport, mobile phone, and other belongings while he went to buy some snacks, reported The Thaiger.

Though, after the police arrived at the petrol station, so did the runaway cab driver.

The driver explained that he did not intend to leave his passenger, but thought the tourist was lying down on the backseat of the car asleep after he himself came back from the bathroom. He drove about 60 kilometers to reach Lat Krabang Toll Booth in Bangkok before realizing that his passenger was not there.

Hence, he rushed back to Chon Buri to pick up the Norwegian tourist and continued their journey, and the case was dropped.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/national/taxi-drives-off-forgetting-norwegian-tourist-at-petrol-station-in-thailand

