Threats against LGBTQ and Pride festival in Norway increases

Threats against LGBTQ+ and the Pride festival for celebrating gender diversity in Oslo, Norway have intensified, the Norwegian Police Security Service said Wednesday.

The threats have come from right-wing extremists and radical Islamists, the domestic security agency (PST) said.

As the festival with parade will be held on 1 of July, the head of its counter terror unit, Lars Lilleby, said that, “We all take it very seriously,…”.

“It is perhaps right now that it is important to carry out this event, we encourage that.”

During last year’s festival, a gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district, killing two people and wounding 20 others, citing The Lawton Constitution news site.

A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, Zaniar Matapour, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism. No trial date has been set.

There are three other suspects in the case, including one who reportedly fled to Pakistan. Norway is awaiting his deportation. PST has called the attack an “Islamist terror act.”

Source: https://www.swoknews.com/ap/international/threats-against-norways-lgbtq-pride-festival-rise-following-deadly-2022-attack/article_a291ed72-f8cb-5091-be63-cf901c18721d.html