Cambodia and Vietnam launch cross-border QR code payments

Cambodia and Vietnam jointly launched a cross-border QR code payment system on Sunday, December 3.

The new method will allow people in Cambodia and Vietnam to make payments using local currencies. The initiative, overseen by the National Bank of Cambodia and the State Bank of Vietnam, aims to boost digital payments. The goal is to encourage the use of national currencies, stimulate economic growth, tourism, and cross-border trade.

Cambodian travelers can use the VietQR code to make payments in Vietnam in riel, while Vietnamese customers can use the KHQR code for transactions in Cambodia in dong. Similar QR code payment cooperation exists between Thailand and Laos.

Source: bignewsnetwork.com

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

