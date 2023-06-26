Malaysia to act against Meta

Malaysia will take action against U.S. tech giant Meta over its refusal to comply with the country’s rules. The country’s communications regulator said Friday, June 23.

Despite requests for cooperation, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has refused to take down harmful content. This is according to a statement made by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on Saturday.

“Meta has been informed and flagged regarding harmful content exchanged on its platform. However, the company’s failure to eliminate such content can lead to a violation of Malaysian laws,” it said.

Malaysian officials have expressed concern in recent months over the increase of harmful content on social media platforms in the country, that is threatening the harmony between the country’s different racial and religious groups.

Source: bignewsnetwork.com