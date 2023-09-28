Career Fair 2023 with SwedCham Hong Kong

SwedCham in Hong Kong is arranging a career fair as a platform for their corporate members and young professionals/students to network, establish new connections and discover internships and job openings.

Many of the attending students are Swedish exchange students in Hong Kong, eager to explore the prospects of an international career. Additionally, numerous local students and young professionals will likewise be able to pursue careers at companies influenced by Swedish values in Hong Kong.

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 1.00 pm – 5.00 pm

Address: HKUST Business School, Room 1501- 02, 15/F, Hong Kong Club Building, 3A Chater Road, Central

REGISTRATION IS NEEDED TO ATTEND: Find your ticket here!

Company opportunities – be a sponsored partner and/or exhibitor:

By being a sponsor, you’ll get:

Get your logo on material and online

2-3 representatives at location

A centrally located stand at your disposal

Meet young professionals and students curious about career opportunities in Hong Kong

Find potential interns or new employees

By being an exhibitor, you’ll get:

1-2 representatives at location

A designated stand at your disposal

Meet young professionals and students curious about career opportunities in Hong Kong

Find potential interns or new employees

By joining the Career Fair as a student/young professional, you will have the possibility to:

Learn more about SwedCham’s member companies and organizations operating in Hong Kong

Listen to various speakers and discover the ways of building an international career

Network and mingle in a professional setting

Note: When registering for the event, please state your university under “Company” and degree under “Title/Position”.

For additional information, send an email to: [email protected]