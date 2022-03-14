Meet SwedCham HK’s General Manager Gabriella Augustsson

In a recent interview, SwedCham Hong Kong speaks to their new General Manager, Gabriella Augustsson, and learns more about her background, her visions for the chamber, and plans for 2022.

Gabriella Augustsson shares that she has been living abroad, in different parts of the world for most of her adult life. She has worked with international relations and the image of Sweden for 20 years, in Stockholm at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the embassies in London, Washington, Beijing, and Seoul.

“At the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, I worked with the image of Sweden, providing funding and directions for our embassies across the globe and preparing Sweden’s participation in the World Exhibition in Dubai. Over the years, I have both produced and been an integral part of many large projects, for example: laying the foundation of a Thai pagoda in northern Sweden, constructing and implementing a new way of working with public diplomacy and outreach at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, promoting sustainability and the creative industries in a blue and yellow bus across the USA, fundraising and organizing seminars, concerts and an outdoor festival in London, reinventing the Swedish National day in Beijing and helping to inaugurate Gothia Cup in Qingdao,” Gabriella says.

According to Gabriella, SwedCham Hong Kong stands firm on a strong foundation thanks to her predecessors Eva Karlberg and Christian Bergenstråle.

When asked what she wished to achieve as the General Manager of SwedCham, she says:

“I believe that a successful chamber starts with strong leadership, a well-planned strategy (with room for spontaneity!), successful execution of events, and – most importantly – engagement from its members.

In these times of unprecedented changes, we need each other more than ever. I want to strengthen the sense of community in our networks. I want to keep SwedCham relevant by being engaged in current affairs and the business community at large. I want to provide opportunities for education through events and dialogue. I want to gather information on what our members want, what works, and what to focus on.”

Gabriella also touches down on SwedCham’s plans for 2022 and shares what she believes is the greatest of being a member of SwedCham.

Read the full interview here