Planning ahead to enjoy Halloween party in Pattaya

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Scandinavians in Thailand who are thinking of where to enjoy this year’s Halloween party should put Pattaya into the list.

Because October is the time to have fun, The Pattaya News has recommended the Jannaat Club to be one of Pattaya’s “best destinations.”

The place is located on the Pattaya Walking Street. It offers various kinds of activities including playing international music of diverse genres, dancing spaces, as well as hosting pool and yacht parties.

Please note, the admission is free.

More recommendations on where to go this Halloween are coming up.

