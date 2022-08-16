Business in Asia / Denmark / Food & Beverage / Malaysia

Carlsberg Malaysia welcomes new marketing director

Olga Pulyaeva as marketing director at Carlsberg Malaysia

Carlsberg Malaysia has welcomed Olga Pulyaeva as the new marketing director.

Previously, she was a brand development director at Baltika Breweries, Carlsberg Group’s Russian business which was divested on 28 March 2022.

For three years, Carlsberg Malaysia’s marketing team was led by Caroline Moreau who is now GM of the Singapore operations.

Carlsberg Malaysia is part of the Danish multinational brewer cooperation, Carlsberg Group with strong market positions across Western and Eastern Europe as well as Asia. It was incorporated in 1969.

