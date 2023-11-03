Sapporo and Carlsberg team up in Southeast Asia

Japanese Sapporo Breweries will team up with Danish Carlsberg Group to sell its alcoholic beverages in both Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

The target is to annually sell the equivalent of 1.5 million cases of 20 633-milliliter bottles in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong by 2026- which is about the double of Sapporo’s 2023 sales estimate for the same region.

Sapporo has already been exporting beer to the three countries from breweries in Japan and Vietnam, but expects to boost its numbers by utilizing Carlsberg’s sales channels. For when it comes to the Sapporo’s share of the alcoholic beverage market in Japan, it is declining.

According to Masato Konno, Sales Leader at Sapporo Beer’s international business division, it is essential for the brand to grow globally by expanding its presence in Asia. Right now, Sapporo relies on North America for most of its sales overseas.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, would be the closest market for a Japanese brand to gain the next top market share,” Konno said.

Source: Nikkei Asia