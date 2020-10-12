Cathay Pacific resumes passenger flights to Thailand

With granted permission to carry eligible passengers into Thailand, Cathay Pacific is pleased to announce that it will resume inbound semi-commercial flights to Bangkok starting from 7th October 2020.

Operating four flights per week from Hong Kong to Bangkok and vice versa, Cathay Pacific is now offering flight connections for passengers in Bangkok to and from 25 destinations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. For a detailed list of connections, please visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/flying-with-us/cathaycare/where-we-fly-now.html.

Passengers wishing to enter Thailand must ensure they fall under the list of 11 categories of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. It is required for all passengers to present a ‘Fit to Fly’ Health and medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected by means of RT-PCR within 72 hours prior to departure. Also, passengers are required to provide a Certificate of Entry (COE) document at the time of check-in, immigration, and health authorities upon arriving in Bangkok. To comply with Thailand 14-day quarantine requirement, all inbound passengers must have a confirmed Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) or self-paid hotel booking on the arrival date. For the list of approved ASQ hotels, please refer to hsscovid.com.

Passengers are encouraged to check for the latest Thailand’s travel restriction via https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/th_TH/covid-19/worldwide-travel-restrictions.html as well as Thai authority websites such as Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. Passengers wanting to travel on the semi-commercial flights can make their bookings on www.cathaypacific.com or contact Cathay Pacific’s Thailand Customer Care Department at +66 2 7873366 press 1 or e-mail bkkfare@cathaypacific.com. On the contrary, passengers wanting to travel on repatriation flights, please contact Cathay Pacific’s Thailand Customer Care Department directly.

Always making a special effort to provide customers with maximum care, Cathay Pacific customers can book with confidence as rebooking and rerouting fees for new tickets purchased up to the 31st of December can be enjoyed with unlimited changes for up to a year. Click here to find out more.

Cathay Care encapsulates Cathay Pacific’s enhanced measures across every stage of the passenger journey, from check-in to the cabin, so customers can travel with a peace of mind.