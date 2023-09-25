Denmark / General news / Philippines

Danish-Filipino fashionista “Sophia Lanawan” explores her passions and heritage in Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Danish-Filipino fashionista, Sophia Lanawan. Photo captured from her Instagram.

The Danish-Filipino fashionista, Sophia Lanawan had been exploring her passions as well as reconnecting with her Filipino heritage in Manila, the Philippines.

One of Sophia’s favorite locations so far was the vintage shop in Intramuros, “Ukay-Ukay” which sells second-hand items at affordable prices.

The vintage store, “Ukay-Ukay” in Manila, the Philippines.

Sophia’s passion in fashion and her curiosity in Filipino cultures has driven her decision to intern at Vogue.

“What intrigued me about Vogue is their ability to use their platform to showcase Filipino culture on an international stage.”

When asked about the fashion industry, she expressed her perspectives on sustainability and how fashion can focus on it more.

“The fashion industry has much improvement to do in its sustainability efforts.. So, when fashion is viewed through the lens of sustainability, circularity, and local culture, that’s where I truly see its value,” said Sophia.

Currently, she is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sources:

Related posts:

Sustainable fashion out of recycled bottles Sweden holds ”Fashion Forever” exhibition to enhance circular fashion in Philippines H&M presents new movewear collection H&M launch on e-commerce platform in Singapore and Malaysia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *