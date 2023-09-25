Danish-Filipino fashionista “Sophia Lanawan” explores her passions and heritage in Philippines

The Danish-Filipino fashionista, Sophia Lanawan had been exploring her passions as well as reconnecting with her Filipino heritage in Manila, the Philippines.

One of Sophia’s favorite locations so far was the vintage shop in Intramuros, “Ukay-Ukay” which sells second-hand items at affordable prices.

Sophia’s passion in fashion and her curiosity in Filipino cultures has driven her decision to intern at Vogue.

“What intrigued me about Vogue is their ability to use their platform to showcase Filipino culture on an international stage.”

When asked about the fashion industry, she expressed her perspectives on sustainability and how fashion can focus on it more.

“The fashion industry has much improvement to do in its sustainability efforts.. So, when fashion is viewed through the lens of sustainability, circularity, and local culture, that’s where I truly see its value,” said Sophia.

Currently, she is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

