Swedish businessman arrested for possession of weapons on Thailand island

A 33-year-old Adam Eric Averbo Wallin, Swedish national, was arrested for possession of a large amount of firearms and weapon bullets on Samui Island in Surat Thani province, Thailand on 10 October 2023.

Immigration police went on search of the foreign man’s house after they learned that he had ordered guns online. They found four firearms, a shotgun, along with about 415 different sizes of bullets.

According to Thai PBS, Wallin owns a fitness center on Samui Island and has a passion for collecting guns and practiced gun shooting regularly. He often posted pictures of his collections on Facebook.

Police said the man will be charged with having firearms and ammunition in possession without permission as well as get his visa suspended.

