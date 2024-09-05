Norway opens new consulate in Davao to boost cooperation in Mindanao

Yesterday, September 4, 2024, Norway officially opened its new consulate in Davao City. The consulate will oversee consular services and deepen partnerships in key sectors, including agriculture, maritime, and renewable energy.

The opening ceremony was led by Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster. He highlighted the region’s significance in Norway’s regional partnerships and praised ongoing peacekeeping efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM). Norway serves as vice-chair of the Independent Decommissioning Body (IDB), supporting the region’s transition to a new government.

Rosanna Tuason-Fores, Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO of Hijo Resources Corporation, was appointed as Honorary Consul. Her extensive experience in agriculture, hospitality, and business process outsourcing positions her well to advance Norwegian interests in the region.

Agriculture is a major focus of the new consulate’s efforts. Norwegian company Yara is collaborating with Davao’s agricultural sector to enhance crop yields for cacao and durian. This partnership aims to improve the livelihoods of local farmers. Maritime education is also a key area. The Norwegian Shipowners Association supports 330 cadets at DSCP Maritime College in Davao.

Ambassador Lyster expressed enthusiasm about increasing Norway’s engagement in Mindanao. He highlighted the excitement surrounding the new consulate in Davao and emphasized that the goal is to strengthen efforts in agriculture, food security, and other sectors through collaboration with Norwegian businesses.

The Norwegian Consulate in Davao will handle consular services and support Norway’s growing engagement in Mindanao.