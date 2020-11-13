Norway is in top 5 donors to support UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)

UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) announced on 5 November 2020 an allocation of US$ 3 million to Vietnam for an urgent, life-saving humanitarian response..

Norway is happy to be part of this multilateral humanitarian effort to help Vietnam overcome consequences of recent floods in its central region.

Established in 2005 by the UN General Assembly, CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian assistance reaches people caught up in crises. Norway is among the top five donor countries to CERF with a contribution of US$ 825.6 million during 2006-2020 period. In 2020 alone, Norway has contributed US$ 45.8 million.