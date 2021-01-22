Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province visited Norwegian Embassy to discussed Green Growth



On 19 January 2021 the Norwegian embassy in Hanoi released an update on a recent visit from Hue province’s authorities to discussed green growth’s possibility, as follow:

Norwegian Chargé d’affaire a.i. Jan Wilhelm Grythe was very happy to receive the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province, Mr Phan Ngoc Tho; the Party Secretary Mr Phan Thien Dinh, the Chairman Mr Hoang Hai Minh of Hue City and their colleagues in their courtesy visits to the Embassy recently.

It was good to know the achievements in the socio-economic development of the Province and Hue City as well as their long-term development strategies taking into account the goals of sustainability, environmental protection and ecological reservation. The host and the guests discussed future cooperation opportunities including the planned WWF 4-year Project (2021-2024) “Hue – the Plastic Smart City in the Central Annamites of Vietnam” which is supported by Norwegian people’ contributions through the TV Action. The project is aimed at turning Hue into a Plastic Smart city by 2024, and to protect the Hue rivers and ecosystems associated wetland and coastal areas from plastic pollution by 2030.

For the past 10 years, Norway has been supporting Thua Thien – Hue in different sectors including mine actions, sports, education, humanitarian aid etc. Jan W Grythe affirmed that Ambassador Løchen and himself would come back to Thua Thien Hue and Hue City later this year for a visit and to take part in an activity to mark the 50th anniversary of Norway-Vietnam diplomatic relations (1971-2021).



