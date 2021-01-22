HK Fashion and lifestyle platform Azalvo and Jumpstart co-organize a free 12-week online accelerator course for Startups

Hong Kong’s fashion and lifestyle incubation platform Azalvo together with Jumpstart are co-organizing a free 12-week online accelerator course. This project is with a goal of helping teams to 20x their revenue, get commercial contracts and extend their network to Asia. In addition, their strong mentor and investor network is second to none.

This is a great opportunity for Nordic startups focusing on fashion, retail, design, lifestyle tech.

This accelerator is open to global teams and is a hybrid model where startups could attend in person or via Zoom. Accelerator begins mid March 2021 and the application deadline is midnight of 31 January 2021.

For more information and to apply, please visit Azalvo Project.