China adjusts pre-departure requirements for travellers

China has adjusted its pre-departure requirement for overseas travelers from Denmark and several other countries, as per announcements from multiple Chinese embassies.

Previously required pre-departure tests have been removed, including nucleic acid testing one or two weeks prior to boarding, mandatory health monitoring and IgM antibody testing.

The policy change takes into account the characteristics of the latest prevalent Omicron mutant strain and is unlikely to pose a risk to China’s domestic COVID-19 fight, experts told the Global Times.

Under the newly adjusted rules, people traveling to China will only be required to complete two nucleic acid tests within 48 hours before boarding and one antigen test within 12 hours before boarding. Those who test negative will be given a health code and allowed to board the plane. There will be no additional requirements for those who have recovered from infections.

In addition to the Chinese Embassy in the US, the Chinese Embassies in the UAE, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Serbia, and Rwanda have issued similar adjustments to the requirements for travel to China from these countries.