Denmark is one of the countries providing a factory safety programme to Cambodia

Garment factories in Cambodia will now be able to make use of the safety programme for garment workers that is funded by the Danish International Development Agency, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Council of the Swiss government.

The Life and Building Safety (LABS) initiative is run by IDH, the Sustainable Trade Initiative, and was launched after the organisation was approached by the brands to create a safety programme for apparel and footwear factories.

It will operate in all major production hubs of Cambodia including Phnom Penh, Kandal, Kampong Cham, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Speu, and Takeo and is expected to benefit more than 200,000 workers this year.