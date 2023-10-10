China among the latest to condemn civilian deaths in Israel

“China opposes and condemns violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian territories,” the country said on Monday, October 9.

“China is highly concerned about the recent escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel,” foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, added.

“Beijing is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict, and opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians”, she continued.

She also called for the international community to play a role and in jointly helping to solve the conflict.

She said the solution will include implementing a” two-state solution.” Mao then suggested promoting a settlement of the Palestinian issue through political means, so that reasonable concerns of all parties could be guaranteed.

“China will continue to make tireless efforts in this regard,” she said.

Source: AFP, Beijing