Nordic countries strongly condemn Saturday’s Hamas attack on Israel

All five Nordic countries strongly condemn the heavy attack on Israel by Hamas fighters carried out from the Palestinian Gaza strip which began on Saturday morning 7 October 2023. The attack included firing of 3000 missilies deep into Israel, killing indiscriminately the people that were hit. The attack was followed up by Hamas ground fighters who captured a large area near the Gaza strip and overpowered Israeli border control stations and military installations.

Danish Prime minister Mette Frederiksen condemned Hamas’s attacks on Israel saying she “strongly condemned the large scale attacks against Israel and rejects terrorism in all forms. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Loekke Rasmussen added: “We must stand firm together against terrorism.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on Twitter:

“The Swedish Government condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on Israel by terrorist group Hamas. Deplore loss of life and stand by Israel’s right to defend itself. Regional escalation must be avoided.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstroem added:

“The Swedish Goverment condemns these ruthless attacks on civilians by air and land and stand together against terrorism.”

Billström added in an official statement:

“Israel has an obvious right to defend itself against terrorism and indiscriminate rocket fire. Such operations have already begun. It is of course important that Israel’s legitimate response takes place in accordance with the principles of international law.”

“It is also important that joint efforts are made, including by regional actors and the UN, to avoid a strong spiral of violence, full-scale war and spillover effects in the region. The EU also has a role in this.”

“Terrorism must be condemned and fought with joint forces,” Billström added.

“At the same time, renewed efforts are needed to eventually end the violence and find a path towards sustainable peace. The EU, and Sweden, see no other peaceful way forward than a negotiated two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine can coexist in peace and security.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted:

“Norway strongly condemns attacks on Israeli civilians and calls for an immediate halt to attacks. This is an unprecedented and very serious situation. Israel has the right to defend itself against military attack. It is important that the violence does not escalate.”

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted:

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. My solidarity is with the victims and their families. Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms. Israel has the right to defend itself and its citizens in line with international law.”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir agreed.

“Iceland strongly condemns the attacks by Hamas on Israel. These attacks must be stopped,” she wrote and added:

“The cycle of violence must be broken. People deserve peace and security.”

In South East Asia, Thailand was first and most vocal in condemning the attack by Hamas on Israel. Several Thai workers in Israel had been captured and some killed, it was reported.

“We strongly condemn this attack, which has tragically resulted in loss of innocent lives and injury to civilians,” Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wrote and added:

“We are extremely concerned for the safety of all foreigners, including Thai nationals. We are in close contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and protection of our Thai citizens in Israel, which is of utmost priority. We also hope that the difficult situation in Israel will soon be overcome.”

On Sunday, it was reported that the Thai PM was in talks with the Thai armed forces on how an evacuation operation for Thai citizens who wanted to return home could be arranged.

On Saturday morning shortly after the first attacks were carried out, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country was now “at war” with Hamas.

Shortly after, the Israely armed forces launched a fierce counteroffensive. At the time of reporting, in Gaza, at least 232 Palestinians have died and more than 1,600 are wounded, the Palestinian health ministry said, according to CNN.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) responded to armed clashes between the militant group Hamas and Israel very differently compared to the Nordic countries’ reactions.

“Indonesia urges that acts of violence be stopped immediately to avoid increasing human casualties,”, the Indonesian foreign minister tweeted as quoted by Herald.id, Sunday 8 October 2023.

Malaysia likewise did not condemn the attack by Hamas. In a statement released the next day, Sunday 8 October, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry “called on all parties involved to excersize utmost constraint and work towards de-escalation.”

The Foreign Ministry went on to explain:

“The root cause must be acknowledged. The Palestinians have been subjected to the prolonged illegal occupation, blockade and sufferings, the desecration of Al-Aqsa, as well as the policies of disposessions at the hands of Israel as the occupier. ”

From Vietnam, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8:

“Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians.”

“We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from taking actions that further complicate the situation, soon resume negotiations to resolve disagreements through peaceful means and based on international law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and ensure safety and legitimate interests of civilians”, Hang added while answering a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s reaction to the conflict.

Taiwan’s government has has more directly condemned the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians early Saturday that killed hundreds of people, and has raised its travel warning for the Middle Eastern country.

According to Taiwan’s Tourism Administration, there are currently five tour groups from Taiwan with a total of 124 people in Israel, and all are safe.

The Philippines on Sunday, October 8, likewise condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel.

“The Philippines conveys its deepest sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members and loved ones in recent attacks,” Malacañang said.

“The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” it added.

At the time of this report on Sunday 8 October, a fierce Israeli military operation was still going on as a reaction to what many have called “Israel’s 9/11 attack.”

Sources: