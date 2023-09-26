Volvo CEO praises EV potential in China

Jim Rowan, president and CEO of Swedish carmaker Volvo, wrote in a Linkedin post on Sunday, September 24, that it is impressive to see how fast electrification is taking place in China. Rowan also stated, that he sees a strong demand from consumers for EVs, and that the Chinese infrastructure enables the rapid shift.

“We had a great visit to China this week. It’s a country I’ve spent a lot of time in throughout my career. I’m always fascinated by the speed of change and its ability to transform and innovate,” he wrote in the post.

“It was encouraging to see the potential we have for Volvo Cars in China. I look forward to the upcoming reveal of our new EM90,” Rowan wrote in his post.

The EM90 will be Volvo’s first electric MPV, scheduled to be unveiled in China in November this year. The statement is seen as a sign of Volvo’s efforts to speed up electrification.

Source: chinadaily.com.cn