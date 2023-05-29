China launches first homegrown commercial flight

China’s first home-produced passenger jet made its first commercial flight on Sunday, May 28, flying from Shanghai to Beijing.

China Eastern Airlines new narrow-body C919 plane left Shanghai at 10:32 a.m. local time. It was welcomed with a water salute when it landed at the Beijing International Airport at 12:31 p.m.

After years of research and development, the launch of the C919 is seen as a fundamental moment in Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” strategy. A strategy that aims to boost local manufacturing. This includes reducing reliance on foreign airplanes for its aviation sector.

Source: channel3000.com