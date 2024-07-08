Thailand hosts 17.5 million tourists in first half of 2024

Thailand has hosted 17.5 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2024, which has earned the country a revenue of around US $22.6 billion, according to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The five countries with the most tourists to Thailand in the period where China, Malaysia, India, South Korea and Russia. In the last week of June 660,000 international tourists, which is an increase of 2.98 percent when comparing to the week before.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has continued to promote tourism through the “IGNITE Thailand’s Tourism” policy. A part of the plan is making Nakhon Ratchasima the first and only UNESCO Triple Heritage City in Thailand, which would include Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex and Khorat Geopark.

Furthermore, TAT is working together with the POP MART store chain to celebrate 50 years of China-Thailand relations with the “Welcome Ceremony of LABUBU” project aimed at Chinese tourists.

Labubu is a monster-like teddy created by the Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and is inspired by Nordic fairy tales. Labubu can be seen wearing traditional Thai garments on the featured picture.

Source: theinvestor.com