Minister opens investigation on status for Taiwanese in Denmark

The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke, has publicly stated that he wishes to investigate if it makes sense to change how people from Taiwan is registered in Denmark.

Earlier this week it was published in the Danish newspaper Berlingske that people from Taiwan was registered as Chinese citizens on their Danish permit of residence. Beforehand it has been possible to be registered as a citizen of Taiwan.

This raised criticism on the Danish government, who replied by underlining that this was no mistake, as Denmark does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country.

Read more about the story here.

Now the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke, has announced that he is open to look into why Denmark operate as they do. According to the Danish media B.T., Lars Løkke has asked his system to investigate why the system is as it is and how other countries handle the situation.

“When we know this we can see if there is an alternative solution which is compatible with our one-China policy,” he says in a written comment to the Danish media Berlingske.

Denmark does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country, however Denmark does not acknowledge China’s claim to the island. This means that Denmark has the one-China principle and not the one-China policy.

Lars Løkke is not alone an several other Danish politicians now question the current state of things. Among them is the Danish politician Steffen Larsen who has difficulty seeing what the big problem is. He said the following to Danish media:

“We should be able to recognize where people are from, wherever that is,” he says while stating that Denmark also recognize that Palestinians are from Palestine even though Palestine isn’t recognized as an independent country by Denmark.

Source: B.T. and Berlingske