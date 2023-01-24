Denmark / General news / Myanmar

DanCham Malaysia and State of Green says Denmark is best in green patents

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham Malaysia) has shared a recently published article on green technology in Denmark.

According to the Chamber, this is based on data released by the public-private partnership, Green State, showing Denmark at the top of the list of green patents per million inhabitants.

The Chamber further noted this is due cutting-edge Danish wind power technology and added it can assist companies in creating solutions for a liveable planet.

State of Green is a non-profit, public-private partnership founded by the Danish government, the Confederation of Danish Industry, the Danish Energy Association, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council, and the Danish Wind Industry Association. H.R.H. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark is patron of State of Green.

