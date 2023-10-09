China / International relations

China’s Tranport Minister excluded from the Communist Party

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Chinese party leader, Li Xiaopeng, has been thrown out of the Communist Party.

Li has been party secretary of the Communist Party for years, and was appointed Minister of Transport back in 2016. But the Party has now decided to exclude him and remove him from his post.

According to Chinese state television, Li Xiaopeng was expelled from the Communist Party and his post for severe violations, including bribery.

Xiaopeng was previously chairman of Everbright, a state-owned investment company that is among the world’s largest companies.

Source: nrk.no

