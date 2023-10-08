Former Thai Ambassador to Denmark murdered

​Former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Denmark, H.E. Vichit Chitvimarn was on Saturday 7 October 2023 found murdered in a villa he had owned for a while but just recently moved into on Viphavadee Road in Bangkok.

According to AmarinTV 34, Mr. Chitvimarn was found in the bathroom by workers who were asked to do some renovation. His body was covered with empty moving boxes from his recent move less than a month ago to the villa. Police found that he had been stabbed to death with three stab wounds to his chest. Blood was also found on the stairs leading up to the bathroom on the second floor of the villa.

According to AmarinTV 34, the police found evidence on surveillance TV recordings from the compound, that Mr. Chitvimarn had on the 27th of September come home in the company of what seemed to be an Asian man of foreign nationality. On the 28th of September, the same Asian man was seen leaving the compound alone. An attempt to withdraw money from Mr. Chitvimarn’s bank account was also being investigated.

At this point, this man is the main suspect that the police is looking for.

H.E. Vichit Chitvimarn was the Thai Ambassador to Denmark from 2018 and until he was replaced in 2020 by the current ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Sirilak Niyom.

In June 2018, the ambassador celebrated the 160 years anniversary of the “Treaty of Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation” between Denmark and Siam with a reception for invited guests on Wednesday 27 June 2018, at the Thai Ambassador’s Residence in Hellerup, north of Copenhagen.

On 28 December the same year, Mr. Chitvimarn accepted the nomination as Honorary Member of Danish Thai Chamber of Commerce (Dancham). The same day DTCC Vice-President Stiig Wæver and Secretary-General Michael Andersen paid a visit to the Royal Thai Embassy in Hellerup to present him with the latest Member Directory and meet also with Ms. Waranya Chanthapun, the recently appointed Counsellor and First Secretary.

Mr. Chitvimarn was very popular in the Thai-Danish community and a close friend of the former Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Michael H. Winther and his wife Rattanawadee.

