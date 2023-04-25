More Chinese electric cars on their way to Europe

Last week the Shanghai Auto Show started in China, where both Asian and Western car brands present over 100 new models.

According to the Danish magazine Bil Magasinet’s editor-in-chief, Mikkel Thomsager, what is most remarkable is that several Chinese car brands seems to be launching in Europe.

“It is pouring out with new electric cars from China at the moment. They all have a direction towards the Western world. They would of course like to show that at the exhibition,” says Mikkel Thomsager.

The editor-in-chief points out that this year alone there are 12 new Chinese car brands on their way to Europe.

“Ten years ago, it was junk that came from China, but today it is highly competent products that have almost taken the lead when it comes to electric cars,” says Thomsager.

Electric vehicles account for around a quarter of car sales in China, the world’s largest car market.

The exhibition itself took place on 320,000 square meters, where more than 1000 exhibitors and 150 press conferences took place.

Source: nordjyske.dk