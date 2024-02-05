Chinese energy buses successful in Kirkenes’ arctic climate

Way up north, in the Norwegian town of Kirkenes, Chinese energy buses will now be driving on the icy roads. The buses have been constructed by Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., specifically to withstand the cold climate of the Arctic Circle. The busses will serve as public transportation for the people of Kirkenes.

The battery thermal management system and electric control technologies make the car suitable for the harsh conditions. The technology has been proven to work even when the temperatures are drastically below zero.

The success of the energy buses serves as a beacon of hope for environmentally friendly transportation modes in other regions, where harsh weather conditions pose a challenge.

Source: bnnbreaking.com