Chinese military jets cross Taiwanese border again

10 Chinese warplanes crossed the border at the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, June 11. This is stated by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense according to the news agency Reuters.

Taiwan’s air force responded by sending its own fighter jets into the air. Four Chinese warships were also spotted on their patrol.

It is now the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has announced new Chinese military activity.

On Thursday, June 8, 37 Chinese fighter jets flew into the self-governing island’s air defense space.

China considers Taiwan to be part of the country and believes that the island should be ruled from Beijing.

Taiwan, which has a well-developed democracy, categorically rejects that the self-governing island should be ruled by China.

