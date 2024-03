The Swedish vendor Ericsson will upgrade Malaysia’s 5G network to 5G Advanced. This will, according to the vendor, open new features and capabilities which will attract adoption from enterprises.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh said: ”The next phase of 5G capabilities will allow businesses of all types to reap the benefits of enhanced mobility, flexibility, reliability and security.”

Source: Developing Telecoms