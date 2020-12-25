Christmas service for the brave in Bangkok

Only some forty members of the Nordic community in Thailand participated this year in the Scandinavian Christmas Service in Christ Church in Bangkok. The news of a second wave of Covid-19 cases had kept most of the usually well over 200 members away this year.

The service was conducted by Danish pastor Christa Lund Herum, while the speech was held by her Swedish colleague Erik Stenberg-Roos. The gospel which is usually read in all four Nordic languages, was this year read only in two languages – in Danish by Consul Alice Skov and in Swedish by Ambassador Jon Gröndahl.

The smaller numbers meant that the after-service-gathering with aebleskiver and red wine became more intimate.