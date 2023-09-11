Creating a breakthrough in Vietnam – Finland cooperation

On August 29, in Helsinki, the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland celebrated the 78th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2023) and 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Finland (1973-2023).

Attending the ceremony were more than 200 guests from Finish parliament, government, organizations and businesses, as well as representatives of overseas Vietnamese in Finland.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Pham Thi Thanh Binh recalled the history of fighting for independence, unifying and developing the country of the Vietnamese people. Reviewing achievements in the Vietnam – Finland diplomatic relations, Mrs. Binh emphasized: After half a century, the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Finland is increasingly strong and close, bilateral cooperation in many fields is growing stronger and deeper. In particular, the official visit to Finland by Vietnamese Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in 2021 contributed to increasing political trust, mutual understanding and creating new momentum for relations between the two countries in the future.

Ambassador Pham Thi Thanh Binh hopes that in the coming time, Vietnam and Finland will together create new breakthroughs through strengthening and promoting trade and investment promotion activities, expand effective cooperation in green economic fields, science – technology, innovation, high-tech agriculture, educations, cultural exchanges… which meet the interests and aspirations of the two peoples, contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On behalf of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Pekka Puustinen sent congratulations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day. Noting the achievements in bilateral relations between Finland and Vietnam during the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Deputy Minister Pekka Puustinen said that Vietnam is currently a major trading partner of Finland in Southeast Asia. The two countries have cooperated closely in many fields such as trade, technology, environment and education. Currently, there are 2,500 Vietnamese students studying at Finnish universities. Vietnam is currently a country in Finland’s “Talent boost” program. The program aims to attract international talents to live and work in Finland.

According to Deputy Minister Pekka Puustinen, Vietnam and Finland have the potential to cooperate in many fields such as green economy, digitalization, and smart cities. With its strengths, Finland is ready to support Vietnam in areas of development cooperation such as responding to climate change.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland opened an exhibition of Vietnamese biosphere reserves and global geoparks recognized by UNESCO. The majestic natural scenery of 11 biosphere reserves and 3 global geoparks has given many visitors unforgettable impressions of beautiful natural scenery. In addition, visitors also had opportunities to enjoy a special Vietnamese concert program and Vietnamese traditional dishes.