Thai Airways resumes flights to Oslo

Oslo.

Thai Airways International will resume flights to Oslo and Milan during its summer timetable for 2024. This means flights between Bangkok and Oslo will take place daily from 1 July 2024.

Every day, the flight TG954 will depart from Bangkok to Oslo and the flight TG955 will depart from Oslo to Bangkok.

The same pattern goes for the flight to Milan from Bangkok and vice versa.

Furthermore, Thai Airways will have three daily departures and three daily arrivals in between Bangkok and Taipei. As well as two daily departures and arrivals from Bangkok to Sydney. Those two flight routes will take place from 31 March 2024.

Source: TTR Weekly

