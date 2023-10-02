China / Finland / International relations

Finland’s Foreign Minister hopes China will help end Russia’s war

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Finland hopes that China will condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and help end the war. Finland’s Foreign Minister, Elina Valtonen, said in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

She then added that Beijing “could play a very significant role in ending the war due to its influence in Moscow, and as a member of the U.N. Security Council.”

Finland’s application to join NATO only went through earlier this year. The country’s new government was inaugurated in June, but its defense spendings this year, is already estimated to reach well above NATO’s recommended 2% of gross domestic product. The government has stated, that they are counting on reaching 2.3% for 2024.

In the past, Finland primarily focused on trade with Asia. But according to the interview, Finland is now prepared to further cooperation with the region to extend to global defense and security.

“All cooperation when it comes to security and defense is something which needs to be explored ,” Valtonen said.

“Beijing’s reluctance to condemn Russia has not gone unnoticed by Finns. They now perceive China as a question mark,” Valtonen adds.

Source: Nikkei

Related posts:

China under EU pressure to join ‘right side of history’ “We are not against Sweden and Finland NATO membership” says Turkey Chinese Minister condemns EU sanctions against Russia Russian IBBY Chairwoman participating in Russian war propaganda; Danish Queen withdraws as protector

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *