Danish diving instructor helps recover body in Thailand

A special thank you was extended to the Koh Tao based Danish diving instructor Ivan Karadzic by the British Embassy for his part in recovering the body of a British tourist.

The British tourist disappeared on 11 February 2024, when he was kayaking with some friends in Khao Sok National Park. Rescuers have been searching for him for three days, until he was discovered yesterday.

The body was discovered near the Kraisort Resort by the rescue team, who had been staying at the resort. After being transported to the hospital for an autopsy it was confirmed to be the 24-year old British tourist.

