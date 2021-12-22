Denmark and partners hosted Offshore Wind Webinar in the Philippines

Last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Manila hosted an Offshore Wind Webinar in partnership with WWF-Philippines and the Department of Energy Philippines.

According to the Embassy, the webinar aimed to explore more avenues of diversifying the Philippines’ energy mix.

During the event, experts from the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) and Energinet shared their expertise on offshore wind, particularly on environmental issues and long-term development needs in the power grid for offshore wind projects in the country.

Speaking on the matter, Ambassador Grete Sillasen said, “As the country shifts away from its coal dependency, the budding wind industry could prove to deliver some very promising results.”