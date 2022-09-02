Denmark “Bornholm” beats many islands in Sweden, Finland, and Norway

Denmark’s island “Bornholm” is landing on the 15th place of a list of the world’s best 50 islands compiled by Big Seven Travel.

“Denmark might not be the first place that springs to mind when it comes to idyllic islands, but that’s all part of Bornholm’s charm,” applauded Big Seven Travel.

According to a world record, Denmark only has 443 islands while Sweden has 267,570 islands, Norway has 239,057, and Finland has 178,947 in total.

Norway’s Sommarøy lands on the 20th place when Sweden and Finland didn’t feature on the list.

With “pristine beaches, picturesque fishing villages and a renowned culinary scene,” Big Seven Travel shared that Bornholm island might become one of the next destinations of travelers.

Source: https://cphpost.dk/?p=138290