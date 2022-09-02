Swedish Embassy team visit Thai solar power project site

The Swedish Embassy’s Development Section in Bangkok paid a visit to the Sai Luang Solar Power Project Site together with the Asian Development Bank, shared the Embassy on 1 September 2022 on their Facebook page.

The project was financed by Asian Development Bank as the first Green Bond issued in the private sector in Thailand.

This visit is assisted by B.GRIMM Solar Power, a Thailand-based energy company that focuses on the development, financing, construction and operation of green-field power plants.