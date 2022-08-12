Danish Ambassador pays farewell call on Secretary Manalo

The Danish ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen paid a farewell call on Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo at the Department of Foreign Affairs on 10 August 2022 in Pasay city, the Philippines.

Secretary Manalo congratulated Ambassador Silasen on her accomplishments.

The ambassador served as Denmark’s envoy to the Philippines starting from December 2019.

“I wish to convey my deep gratitude for Denmark’s continued assistance and sharing of expertise in developing renewable energy, including efforts to secure local energy efficient markets”, said Secretary Manalo.

During the meeting, both parties discussed opportunities to further trade and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, agriculture, and maritime in order to work on strengthening the relationship between the Philippines and Denmark.

Source: https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/dfa-releasesupdate/30967-danish-ambassador-sillasen-pays-farewell-call-on-secretary-manalo?fbclid=IwAR0VLHHB_addToA6gFYkbImuceZv3Efu6oL4cgE4K7xi74Ec1W3XdfFx4BQ