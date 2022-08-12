Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Danish Ambassador pays farewell call on Secretary Manalo

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen, and other representatives from both countries during the farewell call. (Photo by DFA-OPCD Vanessa Ubac).

The Danish ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen paid a farewell call on Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo at the Department of Foreign Affairs on 10 August 2022 in Pasay city, the Philippines.

Secretary Manalo congratulated Ambassador Silasen on her accomplishments.

The ambassador served as Denmark’s envoy to the Philippines starting from December 2019.

“I wish to convey my deep gratitude for Denmark’s continued assistance and sharing of expertise in developing renewable energy, including efforts to secure local energy efficient markets”, said Secretary Manalo.

During the meeting, both parties discussed opportunities to further trade and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, agriculture, and maritime in order to work on strengthening the relationship between the Philippines and Denmark.

Source: https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/dfa-releasesupdate/30967-danish-ambassador-sillasen-pays-farewell-call-on-secretary-manalo?fbclid=IwAR0VLHHB_addToA6gFYkbImuceZv3Efu6oL4cgE4K7xi74Ec1W3XdfFx4BQ

Related posts:

Creative Denmark hosts ‘Design Talks’ webminar on 4 September New EU Ambassador H.E. Mr. Luc Véron and spouse arrived in the Philippines The Philippines and Denmark continue anniversary celebrations all through September Embassy of Denmark announced plans to get married in the Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.