The elephant flag planted by King Rama V of Thailand is exhibited at museum in Denmark

The North Jutland’s Coastal Museum in Skagen, Denmark has a temporary exhibition of the red flag with the white elephant design, planted by Former King Rama V of Thailand and some historical photos from the royal visit to Grenen in 1907.

Recently, Thai Ambassador, Mrs. Sirilak Niyom and a delegation from the Thai Embassy in Copenhagen visited the exhibition.

According to the regional newspaper Nordjyske.dk, an agreement was made that the flag will be given a central location in connection with a new tourist exhibition, which the coastal museum plans to open in cooperation with the Thai Embassy in 2023.

King Rama V of Thailand, also known as Chulalongkorn planted the red flag with the white elephant design at the tip of Grenen, Skagen during his second visit to Denmark. It has been 118 years since the time.

His Majesty had reigned over Thailand for 42 years and passed away at the age of 57 in 1910.