Novo Nordisk sponsored event in Hanoi for diabetes awareness

Today it is World Diabetes Day. And lately, attention to the disease has been spread across Southeast Asia.

Novo Nordisk sponsored an event in Hanoi last Saturday to spread awareness on diabetes and diabetes care.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam alongside with the Ministry of Health and Vietnam Paediatrics Association. In Hoan Kiem, thousands of people showed up, visiting booths to gain knowledge about the disease from doctors. Furthermore, guests could enjoy singing and dancing performances at night, done by local artists, health care workers and children.

The embassy writes on its Facebook, that there’s an incidence of diabetes in Vietnamese adults at 7.1 percent. ‘Equivalent to nearly 5 million people and rising.’ Therefore, the event had lots of relevance for the country’s citizens.

But there’s more to it. Diabetes events also occurred in Thailand and the Philippines, to mention a few. In Thailand, a bigger conference was held, and in the Philippines the awareness was spread by a walk initiative was held – all in corporation with Novo Nordisk.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam