Danish Expert: Chinese system of democracy is successful

During a democracy forum on 5 December, an associate professor at the Department of Ethnology of Saxo Institute at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, Niels Jul Nielsen, spoke highly of the Chinese system.

Niels Jul Nielsen presented his speech at the “International Forum on Democracy: the Shared Human Values,” where he said that the success of the Chinese governance system rests on permitting the voices of groups in society to be heard, despite their disparate interests, CGTN News writes.

The associate professor said that only by listening to the voices of the people can internal legitimacy be the long-term outcome of the governance processes and safeguard a resilient society.

According to him, regarding the U.S. system, the problem is “not a lack of freedom of speech” but the issue lies in the fact that different voices are not brought into a joint democratic process that constitutes an exchange of views leading to balanced solutions to which most of the different interests adhere.