Danish furniture BoConcept makes way in Vietnam

BoConcept, the Danish furniture and design company, continued making its way in Vietnam, having opened six stores in both major cities of the country like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It offers a variety of home and office furniture and accessories, pieces for outdoor space, as well as assisting customers on personal customizing and interior design service.

The brand’s “simple, modern Scandinavian style” was the reason Nguy Linh Giang, a Vietnamese teacher teaching English in Hanoi chose BoConcept’s products to decorate her apartment she rented out for foreigners.

“I chose the brand because it’s functional…minimalist yet smart and elegant,” said Giang on her social media account.

BoConcept presented its “New Kollektion” in four types including Living room, Dining room, Home Office, and Accessories. Currently, it has a promotion called “Black Week—15% Off Everything” in which customers can walk-in to explore the shops in your area or shop online.

If you are looking for new furniture to add some more of the Danish unique creativity into your home in Vietnam, you should not miss the opportunity for the deal.

BoConcept, a premium retail lifestyle brand, was founded by Jens Ærthøj and Tage Mølholm in 1952 in Denmark. It has operated the business with the “BoConcept Way,” which focuses on building culture, growth, customer, performance, and most importantly, the satisfaction of its people. Today, the company has expanded to more than 300 stores in over sixty countries.

Sources: BoConcept Vietnam