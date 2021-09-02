DCCC invites to Mega City Series – Shanghai demographics and smart cities 

For the first event of the MEGA city series, DCCC is pleased to invite Jacob Aldaco, Commercial and Innovation Director of SmartShanghai, and Martin Rune Hoxer, Executive Director of the Innovation Centre Denmark Shanghai to share their knowledge on the topic of Shanghai’s Demographics and China’s Smart Cities on 8 September at the BoConcept Flagship Store in Shanghai.

SmartShanghai is a platform with a large penetration rate amongst foreign international residents and during this event, they will open up some of their data sets to look at different segments of Shanghai. Insights into user demographics, technology shifts, differences in tech use between foreign residents and locals, and fascinating industry trends and insights. Is the expat population a dying breed? What industries have learned/grown as a result of the pandemic? How might populations be impacted by coming policy changes?

Following this, the Innovation Centre Denmark will share details about the rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities. They will share China’s Smart City strategy and policies looking at case examples from a variety of Chinese megacities and discuss how Danish companies can stand out and do more business.

DCCC forward to seeing you at this insightful evening learning more about Shanghai and megacities.

Find more information and sign up here.