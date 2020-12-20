The Danish BoConcept wins The Luxury Lifestyle Award – Best Furniture and Homeware in the Philippines

The deep philosophy behind the name of the lifestyle brand BoConcept has made the Danish company a recognizable global brand. The Danish word “bo” translates to “living”, alluding the brand’s desire to guide clients to live an extraordinary life through self-expression.

The brand achieves this through its concept of highly-customizable furniture for every room; and a comprehensive Interior Design Service. Today, clients use both to enhance homes in more than sixty-five countries around the world. And this year, BoConcept was recognized as the winner of in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Furniture and Homeware in the Philippines.

