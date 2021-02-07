Danish furniture brand Wendelbo opens Singapore showroom

Singapore furniture retailer Made & Make announced on 5 February 2021 the opening of its new 250 sq m showroom dedicated to Danish furniture brand Wendelbo.

The showroom is the first in the world outside Wendelbo’s flagship in Denmark, showcasing designers the label collaborates with, including Luca Nichetto, Toan Nguyen and Jonas Wagell.

Made & Make currently has a 460 sq m showroom at Jubilee Industrial Building in Genting Road retailing designer furniture, lighting and accessories from Europe, Mexico, France and Canada.

The manufacturing standards of Wendelbo, which was founded in 1955, are centered on the belief that a long-lasting aesthetic is the best way for sustainability.

Its new collection of sofas by Nichetto is called Cinder Block and is presented as a set of modular blocks that can be combined in a variety of configurations.

Info: Cinder Block sofas start at $3,490 for a 2.2m module to about $16,600 for a set. For more details, visit Made & Make’s website.