Nordcham invites to discuss business implications after Indonesian election

Nordcham Indonesia and Mandala Consulting host a joint event in Jakarta where the business implications of the Indonesian elections in 2024 will be discussed. High-level executives in Nordic companies and Nordic diplomats are invited on 7 February 2024 to an English language discussion on the subject.

The Indonesian President, Vice President and People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) will be elected in the general elections that are being held on 14 February 2024. Indonesia has the largest population and the biggest economy of the ten ASEAN countries, and the elections could have an important impact on the international business community.

Indonesia aims to be the fourth largest economy by 2045, but foreign businesses are challenged by the country’s bureaucratic system and lack of infrastructure. This could be improved after the elections in two weeks, which is the worlds biggest single day election.

A new group of voters have a big influence on the country’s future, as over half of the Indonesian population is under 40 years old. International businesses view this young demographic as an attractive work force and consumer group.

The following four speakers will present at the event: Thomas T. Lembong, Vice Chair of Anies-Muhaimin National Campaign Team, Ridwan Kamil, Chairman of Prabowo-Gibran Regional (West Java) Campaign Team, Arsjad Rasjid (TBC), Chairman of Ganjar-Mahfud National Campaign Team and Discussant Dr. Philips J. Vermonto.

Register for the event here.

Source: Nordcham & Channel NewsAsia