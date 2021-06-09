DCC & The Danish Seamen’s church invites you to the annual Sankt Hans junk trip

The Danish Seamen’s Church and Danish Chamber of Commerce are happy to invite you to the annual Sankt Hans Junk Trip.

Thanks to their generous sponsors: DSV, Maersk Brokers and Modern Terminals they have been able to secure 3 x junks where there can be 16 persons per junk observing the social distancing regulations.

Lunch is included but please bring your own drinks.

Price: 250 HKD

The junks will depart from Central Pier at 10:00. Please arrive 15 minutes before. The meeting point will be in front of Pier 9.

The Danish Seamen’s Church and Danish Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to Sankt Hans.

